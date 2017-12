(Reuters) - A magnitude 6.0 quake hit eastern Iran near the city of Kerman on Wednesday, just hours after it was shaken by a magnitude 5.9 temblor, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The latest quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.2, was very shallow - only 6.2 miles (10 km) deep, which would have amplified the shaking.

It was centered 40 miles (64 km) north of Kerman, the USGS said.