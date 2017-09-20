FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. corporate tax changes could materially impact Ireland: minister
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 20, 2017 / 10:00 AM / in a month

U.S. corporate tax changes could materially impact Ireland: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Paschal Donohoe speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Ministry of Finance in Dublin, Ireland September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Corporate taxation developments in the United States could have material consequences for Ireland’s low business tax regime and highlights the need to continue to offer a stable 12.5 percent rate, finance minister Paschal Donohoe said on Wednesday

The White House is set to detail specific proposals for a corporate tax rate cut next week, although U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has cast doubt on President Donald Trump’s chances of cutting the rate to 15 percent.

“What is underway in the United States is something that we need to acknowledge is a development that could have material consequences for Ireland. As they debate what their tax code will look like for decades to come, there are real benefits that we offer something that is understood, certain and credible,” Donohoe said in a speech.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Catherine Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.