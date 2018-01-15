FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Enjoying the high life, up on the roof in Tel Aviv
Sections
Featured
Inflation falls back for first time since June as Brexit hit wanes
economy
Inflation falls back for first time since June as Brexit hit wanes
Macron to act on Calais migrants, admits Brexit worries
brexit
Macron to act on Calais migrants, admits Brexit worries
Without rain, South Africa's Cape Town may run out of water by April
environment
Without rain, South Africa's Cape Town may run out of water by April
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
January 15, 2018 / 2:02 PM / a day ago

Enjoying the high life, up on the roof in Tel Aviv

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tel Aviv (Reuters) - When it comes to the high life in Tel Aviv, residents of the Mediterranean metropolis need look no further than their own rooftops.

Ana Ashury, a mixed-media artist, stores away her artwork on her rooftop in Ramat Gan, a suburb of Tel Aviv, Israel, November 19, 2017. REUTERS/Corinna Kern

With space always tight in Israel’s fast-paced economic and entertainment capital, rooftops have been transformed into retreats with thriving outdoor gardens, restaurants, yoga, art and music studios, spaces for krav maga martial arts classes and even guest houses.

Hana Wimberly, 26, turned her barren, cement rooftop into her own outdoor haven with just a few mix matched chairs, a couch and a wooden table.

“For more than anything it’s a place for me to feel very connected to the city,” she said. “Tel Aviv, as much as there is to do, going to a bar and spending 50 shekels ($15 USD) on a drink gets exhausting.”

Her lifestyle also connects her and her family to their past: her grandmother had a similar rooftop salon in Tel Aviv.

Iyar Semel, a 38-year-old musician, planted an organic garden on his rooftop, with compost, vegetables, fruit trees and a shower. It all allows him to merge his ecological lifestyle with the restraints of urban space.

For Guy Elhadad, 26, his rooftop is his creative incubator, “where we can do whatever we want because we don’t need the approval of others”.

He and two roommates host yoga, music and art sessions there and built a spare sleeping place for people passing through. Elhadad said he loves Tel Aviv and through his rooftop can help make it bloom.

Reporting by Miriam Berger; Editing by Jeffrey Heller, William Maclean

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.