Railway group Italo to offer 35-40 percent of shares in IPO

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian high-speed railway group Italo said on Tuesday it would offer between 35-40 percent of its shares in an initial public offering expected to be completed by February, subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals.

The offer, reserved to institutional investors, includes a greenshoe option representing up to 15 percent of the shares offered, the company added.

Italo has filed an application for the listing of its shares on the Milan bourse.