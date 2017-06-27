FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exchange Podcast: Giuseppe Sala
June 27, 2017 / 6:27 PM / a month ago

Exchange Podcast: Giuseppe Sala

Rob Cox

1 Min Read

A man carrying a cage with a parrot is pictured in Duomo Square in downtown Milan November 23, 2011.Alessandro Garofalo (ITALY - Tags: SOCIETY ANIMALS) - RTR2UDHS

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The mayor of Milan celebrated his first year in office as authorities completed Italy's largest bank bailout. The Exchange visited Milan's city hall, the 16th century Palazzo Marino, to hear Mayor Sala's plans for making the city a post-Brexit financial capital. Listen to the podcast: here

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

