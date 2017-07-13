Italy picks advisers for recapitalization of Monte dei Paschi bank

A Monte dei Paschi di Siena advertisement is seen on a screen in a bank window in downtown Milan, Italy, January 14, 2016.

MILAN (Reuters) - The Italian Treasury said on Thursday it had picked Deloitte Financial Advisory and law firm Orrick as advisers for the recapitalization of Italy's fourth-largest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI).

Italy obtained a green light from European authorities this month for a 5.4 billion euro state bailout of Monte dei Paschi.

Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said on Wednesday the recapitalization of the troubled Tuscan bank should be completed by early August.