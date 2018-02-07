FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Singapore Airshow
The Trump Effect
Germany
Technology
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Deals
February 7, 2018 / 6:57 AM / a day ago

UniCredit completes sale of large bad loan portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest bank, UniCredit, on Wednesday said it had successfully completed a complex project to sell a large portfolio of non-performing loans.

Under the project, dubbed “FINO” or “failure is not an option”, the bank has cut its exposure to the bad loan portfolio to below 20 percent.

This allowed the bank to notify the European Central Bank of its intention to recognise the ‘significant risk transfer’ as of March 31, the lender said.

The bank started the project in 2016 on a bad loan portfolio worth more than 17 billion euros.

Reporting by Francesca LandiniEditing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.