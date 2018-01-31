FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018

Bank of Japan's Kuroda urges cryptocurrency service firms to beef up security

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday companies offering cryptocurrency services must have ample security steps in place.

Kuroda also told parliament the BOJ had no plan now to issue digital currencies.

Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) on Monday ordered improvements to operations at Coincheck Inc after hackers stole more than $500 million worth of digital money from the Tokyo-based cryptocurrency exchange operator.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

