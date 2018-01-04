FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abe says Japan making steady progress in ending deflation
January 4, 2018 / 5:52 AM / a day ago

Abe says Japan making steady progress in ending deflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday voiced confidence that the economy was steadily heading toward an end to deflation.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends Universal Health Coverage Forum 2017 in Tokyo, Japan December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

“With a domestic demand-led recovery taking hold, Japan is making steady progress toward emerging from 20 years of deflation,” Abe told a news conference.

He also said his administration would focus on labor market reforms that would boost productivity and address a shrinking working-age population amid a rapidly aging society.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
