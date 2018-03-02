Japan PM Abe: Govt, BOJ must deploy all means to beat deflation

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday the government and the central bank must continue to cooperate in its efforts to put a sustained end to deflation.

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gestures as he makes a speech at an opening of a new session of parliament in Tokyo, Japan January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

“After 20 years of deflation, we succeeded in creating a situation where Japan is no longer in a state of deflation. This we did in a short period of time,” Abe told parliament, adding that his policies focused on creating jobs.

“The government and the Bank of Japan must work closely together and deploy all means available” to beat deflation, he said.