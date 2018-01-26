Japan's Aso: economic fundamentals, trust in fiscal policy determine FX levels

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that strong economic fundamentals and trust in fiscal policy help determine currency levels.

Aso’s comments came in response to questions from an opposition lawmaker on whether the yen would fall rapidly if the Bank of Japan suddenly stopped quantitative easing.

The finance minister also said it is important to maintain trust in Japan’s fiscal policy given the high level of public debt and that he expects the BOJ to make efforts to achieve price stability.