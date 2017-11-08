FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ's Funo: See no need to change ETF purchases
November 8, 2017 / 5:24 AM / a day ago

BOJ's Funo: See no need to change ETF purchases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MIYAZAKI, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Yukitoshi Funo on Wednesday said he felt there was no need to change the central bank’s purchases of exchange-traded funds linked to the stock market.

Funo, speaking to reporters in Miyazaki, southern Japan, said it was possible for policymakers to respond in some way if a majority of board members saw the need to change policy.

Funo also said he did not think stock prices were overheating.

Reporting by Sumio Ito; Writing by Stanley White; Editing by Minami Funakoshi

