BOJ Sakurai: No need to take excessive steps to meet price target

HAKODATE, Japan (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Makoto Sakurai said on Wednesday there was no need for the central bank to take excessive steps to bring forward the timing of meeting its inflation target.
It is important for the BOJ to pursue monetary easing with its current policy framework and wait to see the impact, Sakurai said in a press conference after meeting business leaders in Hakodate, northern Japan.
