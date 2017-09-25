Japan's Abe says can't hit budget-balance target but to continue reform

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe acknowledged on Monday that the government will not be able to meet its budget-balancing target but said he would press on with curbing the nation’s exploding debt.
“Achieving a primary budget balancing by fiscal 2020 has become impossible,” Abe told public broadcaster NHK after announcing a snap election for next month and vowing to divert money from a promised sales-tax hike, meant to repay government debt, to programs like education.
“But we are absolutely not lowering the flag of fiscal consolidation,” he said.
Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by William Mallard