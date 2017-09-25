Japan's Abe says can't hit budget-balance target but to continue reform

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a news conference to announce snap election at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe acknowledged on Monday that the government will not be able to meet its budget-balancing target but said he would press on with curbing the nation’s exploding debt.

“Achieving a primary budget balancing by fiscal 2020 has become impossible,” Abe told public broadcaster NHK after announcing a snap election for next month and vowing to divert money from a promised sales-tax hike, meant to repay government debt, to programs like education.

“But we are absolutely not lowering the flag of fiscal consolidation,” he said.