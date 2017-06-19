FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
IMF's Lipton - BOJ's new policy showing some success
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 19, 2017 / 5:42 AM / 2 months ago

IMF's Lipton - BOJ's new policy showing some success

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Deputy Managing Director David Lipton said on Monday the Bank of Japan's new monetary policy framework was already showing some success by bringing down market volatility and stabilizing the bond yield curve.

"We're comfortable with the stance of (BOJ) monetary policy. Recent changes to the monetary policy ... (are) the right, useful approach," Lipton told a news conference.

"What's important is the maintenance of the approach that has been laid out and accompanying it with structural and fiscal agenda," he said.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.