10 days ago
Japan June jobless rate falls to 2.8 percent: government
#Business News
July 27, 2017 / 11:42 PM / 10 days ago

Japan June jobless rate falls to 2.8 percent: government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Job seekers stand outside a job fair event room at a commercial building in Tokyo August 28, 2014.Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's jobless rate fell in June and the availability of jobs improved for the fourth straight month to reach the highest since 1974, government data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 2.8 percent from 3.1 percent in May, versus economists' median forecast of 3.0 percent in a Reuters poll, data by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio rose to 1.51 from 1.49 in May to reach the highest since February 1974. The reading compared with economists' median forecast for 1.50, separate data from the labor ministry showed.

Reporting by Sumio Ito and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

