March 7, 2018 / 4:37 AM / a day ago

Japan ruling party's Kishida: need to make fiscal discipline target clear

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s government needs to make clear when it expects to return to a primary budget surplus, which is an important measure of fiscal discipline, said a senior member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party who is seen as a future contender for prime minister.

FILE PHOTO - Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) policy chief Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the LDP's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

It is important for the LDP to take the lead on debate about fiscal discipline, said Fumio Kishida, head of policy for the party.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government has said it will issue a fiscal discipline plan by midyear, but some economists worry the current government is losing interest in fiscal discipline.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher

