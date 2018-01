TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday that the government had put policies in place needed for companies to raise wages.

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Motegi, speaking to reporters, said he was confident that the government’s plan to offer tax breaks would encourage companies to raise wages at annual negotiations with labor unions this spring.