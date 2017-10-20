Japan's Motegi thinks voters appreciate government's economic policies

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday he thinks voters have a deeper appreciation and understanding of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s economic policies.

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Motegi, speaking to reporters, also said he wants to work hard to earn voters’ support in the final days before an election on Sunday.

Abe’s ruling coalition is on course for a comfortable election victory and will keep its two-thirds majority in the lower house, according to domestic public opinion polls.