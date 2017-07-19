FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 days ago
Japan retains modestly optimist view on economy, overall view unchanged
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 19, 2017 / 8:43 AM / 18 days ago

Japan retains modestly optimist view on economy, overall view unchanged

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's government on Wednesday left unchanged its overall view that the economy is recovering gradually due to a pick up in consumer spending and exports.

The government's assessment comes one day before the conclusion of a Bank of Japan policy meeting, where the central bank is set to raise its economic growth forecasts but cut its rosy inflation outlook.

"The economy is experiencing a moderate recovery," the Cabinet Office said in its monthly economic report for July.

Last month, the Cabinet Office upgraded its overall assessment for the first time since December due partly to improvements in consumer spending.

People are reflected in mirrors as they walk in a busy shopping district in Tokyo, Japan May 17, 2017.Toru Hanai

The government and the BOJ have been upgrading their economic assessments recently as private consumption, capital expenditure, a tight labour market, and growing exports point to solid economic growth.

The Cabinet Office, which helps coordinate economic policy, left unchanged its view that capital spending is recovering, following an upgrade last month.

It also kept its assessment of exports unchanged from last month, saying they are recovering.

Japan's trade-reliant economy grew for a fifth consecutive quarter in January-March, led by solid shipments. Since then, data has suggested that labour demand, which is the highest in four decades, is finally starting to support household spending.

The improved outlook offers hope that after four years of aggressive monetary easing, the Bank of Japan could start to see some progress in sustainably boosting inflation towards its 2 percent goal.

Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.