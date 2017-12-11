FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 11, 2017 / 8:29 AM / a day ago

Japan sees 60 pct chance of La Nina weather pattern lasting until May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s weather bureau said on Monday that a La Nina weather pattern has emerged, with a 60 percent chance of it lasting though to the end of spring in May.

That comes after Australian weather officials last week said tropical Pacific Ocean has reached La Nina temperature levels, although climate models suggest the weather event will be weak and short-lived.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said last month that it saw a 60 percent chance of La Nina weather conditions emerging by the end of winter.

Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford

