FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan sees 60 percent chance of La Niña pattern emerging by end of winter
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
the week ahead
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
saudi arabia
How Saudi Crown Prince purged royal family rivals
In 'Fiji-on-Rhine', islanders stress climate risks
environment
In 'Fiji-on-Rhine', islanders stress climate risks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
November 10, 2017 / 6:57 AM / a day ago

Japan sees 60 percent chance of La Niña pattern emerging by end of winter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s weather bureau said on Friday that some characteristics of a La Niña weather pattern are continuing and that it sees a 60 percent chance of La Niña weather conditions emerging by the end of winter.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said last month that there were growing signs of a La Niña pattern emerging as sea water temperatures being monitored near the equator in the Pacific Ocean were now cooler than their benchmark levels.

At that time, it predicted a 50 percent chance a La Niña would emerge by winter.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.