The logo of Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA is seen in the city of Jundiai, Brazil June 1, 2017.

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - The board of Brazil's JBS SA (JBSS3.SA) authorized on Friday a debt refinancing deal with its creditors, the company said in a securities filing.

Reuters reported on Thursday that JBS, the world's No. 2 food processor, was close to refinancing about 18 billion reais ($5.5 billion) worth of loans due within a year.