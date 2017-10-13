FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
J&J psoriasis drug gets expanded U.S. approval for teens
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
October 13, 2017 / 9:10 PM / 7 days ago

J&J psoriasis drug gets expanded U.S. approval for teens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson said on Friday it has received an expanded U.S. approval for its blockbuster psoriasis drug Stelara to treat adolescent patients aged 12 and over with moderate to severe cases of the unsightly skin condition.

The logo of healthcare company Johnson & Johnson is seen in front of an office building in Zug, Switzerland July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Stelara was already approved to treat adults with the condition, a chronic, autoimmune inflammatory disorder that causes inflamed, scaly, sometimes painful skin patches.

It is also approved to treat adults with the related condition psoriatic arthritis, and for moderate to severe Crohn’s disease.

About one-third of people who develop plaque psoriasis do so before 20 years of age, J&J said.

“Psoriasis is a highly visible disease, and it is essential that these younger patients and their caregivers have options that can effectively reduce the difficult-to-conceal and often misunderstood plaques,” Michael Siegel of the National Psoriasis Foundation said in a statement.

Stelara is one of J&J’s most important pharmaceutical products, with 2017 sales expected to reach $3.7 billion and increasing to more than $5 billion by 2021, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.