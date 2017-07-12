FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JPMorgan hires new head of global government relations
July 12, 2017 / 2:55 PM / 25 days ago

JPMorgan hires new head of global government relations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015.Mike Segar/Files

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) has hired a former chief of staff to majority leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives as its new head of global government relations, according to an internal memo the bank provided on Wednesday.

Tim Berry will replace Nate Gatten, who left in May after nearly nine years at the bank to become head of government relations for American Airlines (AAL.O).

Berry, who worked on Republican legislative agendas, will also assist JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon in his role as chairman of the Business Roundtable, according to the memo from Peter Scher, head of corporate responsibility for JPMorgan.

Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby

