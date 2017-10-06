FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
The rise of e-sports
October 6, 2017 / 9:15 PM / in 12 days

The rise of e-sports

Rick Horrow, Tanner Simkins

1 Min Read

Vice President of e-sports at Turner Sports Christina Alejandre discusses the media company’s role in the growing video game competition space. She also explains how more advertisers and professional sports leagues are getting involved. Plus, a look at some of the concerns about the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Podcast: here

Video: youtu.be/b1m0SPQbvlo

Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters

