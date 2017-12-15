FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Keeping Score
December 15, 2017 / 4:18 PM / Updated a day ago

NCAA vs. U Sports

Rick Horrow, Tanner Simkins

1 Min Read

The CEO of Canadian college athletic organization U Sports discusses how his group operates and how it compares to the NCAA. One major difference deals with the treatment of hockey players trying to get to the NHL. Plus, why there are so many college football bowl games and a look at the challenges facing the Olympics.

Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters

