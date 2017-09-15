FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
The role of discipline in science and sports
#Keeping Score
September 15, 2017 / 6:47 PM / in a month

The role of discipline in science and sports

Rick Horrow, Tanner Simkins

1 Min Read

The first African American woman to travel to space Mae Jemison discusses her field and the similarities to sports. She spoke recently at an event associated with the LPGA’s Indy Women in Tech Championship. Plus, thoughts on ownership changes in the NBA and the tv ratings for NFL games.

Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects.

