2 months ago
Sports teams as cultural institutions
June 16, 2017 / 7:22 PM / 2 months ago

Sports teams as cultural institutions

Rick Horrow and Tanner Simkins

1 Min Read

How franchises may have to change their marketing as governments try to restrict the way teams raise money for new stadiums. Plus, Gary Player, Rob Manfred, John McCain and more as we share highlights of our first 100 episodes of Keeping Score.

Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters

