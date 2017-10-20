Assessing business risk to NFL from national anthem discord

The league has rejected President Trump’s calls to punish players who kneel for the national anthem to protest racism. The ongoing dispute poses financial risk for teams and for sponsors. We discuss some of those challenges and how they may play out. Plus, Atlanta Falcon’s CEO Rich McKay explains how the team’s new stadium deal came together and how it aims to create an unparalleled live experience for sports fans and concertgoers.

Members of the San Francisco 49ers kneel during the National Anthem prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, U.S. on October 1, 2017. REUTERS/Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo