The importance of independence to Notre Dame Football

Notre Dame Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick explains why he likes that the university’s football team is not part of a major conference. He also praises the college football playoff and discusses the challenges student-athletes have dealing with social media abuse. Plus, how Major League Baseball may benefit from the career of prospect Hunter Greene.

