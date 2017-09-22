FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IndyCar races won before green flag drops
#Keeping Score
September 22, 2017 / 5:29 PM / in a month

IndyCar races won before green flag drops

Rick Horrow, Tanner Simkins

1 Min Read

Legendary race car driver Michael Andretti discusses the importance of race preparation and how it contributes to success on the track. He also talks about the Andretti Autosport team and its newest driver Zach Veach. Plus, which American city could be the next one to host the Winter Olympics and the latest on the effort to grow the NFL fan base in the UK.

Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters.

