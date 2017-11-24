FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Professional football's push to reach millennials
November 24, 2017 / 4:43 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Professional football's push to reach millennials

Rick Horrow, Tanner Simkins

1 Min Read

Canadian Football League Chairman Jim Lawson discusses the challenges in reaching  younger fans and making money from them. He also gives his take on the health of the league. Plus, Reuters Digital Editor Dan Colarusso and sports business marketing expert Rick Horrow share their views of the issues facing the NFL and what it could do to reach millennials.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) drops back to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
