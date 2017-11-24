Professional football's push to reach millennials

Canadian Football League Chairman Jim Lawson discusses the challenges in reaching younger fans and making money from them. He also gives his take on the health of the league. Plus, Reuters Digital Editor Dan Colarusso and sports business marketing expert Rick Horrow share their views of the issues facing the NFL and what it could do to reach millennials.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) drops back to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports