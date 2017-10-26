FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2017

'Your ad here' courtesy of the NBA

Rick Horrow, Tanner Simkins 

1 Min Read

The NBA has become the first of the big four American professional sports leagues (NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL) to allow advertising on players’ jerseys. We look at the impact. Plus, a discussion about how some basketball players are investing their money and a conversation about partnerships between businesses and sports leagues with the co-founder of education technology company EverFi.

Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters

