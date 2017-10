How to succeed in life after sports

Former college football star and NFL draft pick Marcus Lattimore discusses his transition into the business world after his athletic career was cut short by injury. He also talks about the work he is doing to help other athletes adjust to life once their careers on the playing field end. Plus, what the latest study of brains of former NFL players could mean for football.

Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters