Buffalo Bills face key stadium decision
#Keeping Score
January 5, 2018 / 11:42 PM / Updated a day ago

Buffalo Bills face key stadium decision

Rick Horrow, Tanner Simkins

1 Min Read

The Buffalo Bills will soon have to decide whether to renovate its existing stadium or build a new facility. We discuss the options with Bruce Popko, chief operating officer of Pegula Sports and Entertainment, which manages the franchise. Pegula Sports also runs the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres, the American Hockey League’s Rochester Americans and the National Lacrosse League’s Buffalo Bandits, so Popko talks about his role dealing with them too.

Dec 31, 2017; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Nick O'Leary (84) makes a touchdown catch against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Rick Horrow is the CEO of Horrow Sports. As an attorney and consultant, he has been the architect of 100+ deals worth more than $20 billion in sports, performing arts, and other urban infrastructure projects. Horrow pioneered the public/private partnership and infrastructure branding concepts that, to date, have enticed more than $4 billion in corporate funding to cities and development projects. The opinions expressed here and in videos and podcasts hosted by Rick are his alone and do not represent the views of Reuters

