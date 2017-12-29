Why Bob Stoops likes the College Football Playoff but not overtime rules

Former University of Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops discusses why he likes the College Football Playoff system and doesn’t want it to expand. Plus, he recommends a change to the overtime rules that he thinks would speed up games. Also, a look at some of the top sports business stories of 2017.

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops celebrates after defeating the Auburn Tigers in the 2017 Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. USA Today/John David Mercer