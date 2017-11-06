FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trucker Knight-Swift's third-quarter profit falls on merger costs
Sections
Featured
EU to discuss tax havens blacklist
Paradise papers
EU to discuss tax havens blacklist
UK retailers suffer worst October since 2008: BRC
BUSINESS
UK retailers suffer worst October since 2008: BRC
U.N. warns on heat as climate talks hear pleas for action
environment
U.N. warns on heat as climate talks hear pleas for action
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 6, 2017 / 9:24 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

Trucker Knight-Swift's third-quarter profit falls on merger costs

Eric M. Johnson

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX.N), the largest full truckload carrier in North America, posted a lower quarterly profit on Monday due to costs associated with its recent merger and a growing driver shortage in the industry.

In its first quarterly earnings report since Swift Transportation Co and Knight Transportation Inc merged this year, the company reported third-quarter earnings of $3.9 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, down from $23.7 million, or $0.29 per diluted share in the year-ago period.

Adjusting for one-time items, the Phoenix, Arizona-based company reported earnings per share of $0.25. It reported total quarterly revenue of $521.6 million versus $280.5 million in the year-ago period.

Wall Street analysts expected earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $534.2 million.

Management said Knight’s revenue for brokerage services rose 11.5 percent and revenue per loaded mile increased 4.6 percent, driven by a stronger freight environment for the third quarter.

Knight-Swift also said it faced headwinds from a driver shortage in the industry that has forced it to raise pay, schedule shorter freight trips and other disruptions.

“Against the stronger freight environment, our tractor utilization was challenged by a very competitive driver recruiting market, a shorter length of haul and other network disruptions,” Chief Executive Dave Jackson said in a statement.

Knight-Swift reiterated its post-merger synergies of $15 million by end of 2017, increasing to $100 million for 2018 and $150 million in 2019.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; editing by Dan Grebler and Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.