Japan aluminum industry may consider crafting quality assurance guidelines after Kobe Steel scandal
#Business News
November 13, 2017 / 8:23 AM / Updated a day ago

Japan aluminum industry may consider crafting quality assurance guidelines after Kobe Steel scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s aluminum industry may consider crafting sector-wide quality assurance guidelines if it gets requests from member companies to do so in the wake of the data fabrication scandal that has engulfed Japan’s Kobe Steel Ltd, the head of Japan’s aluminum industry association said on Monday.

Kobe Steel's logo is seen at a facility of Kakogawa Works in Kakogawa, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan, November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Mitsuru Okada, the chairman of the Japan Aluminium Association, made the comment at a news conference in the Japanese capital.

Kobe Steel said on Friday a lack of quality controls and a focus on profits was behind widespread data tampering at Japan’s third-biggest steelmaker in a scandal that has shaken up the supply chains of car and plane makers around the world.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
