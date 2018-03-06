Kobe Steel finds more malfeasance, to overhaul board

TOKYO (Reuters) - Kobe Steel Ltd said on Tuesday that an external investigation into a data-cheating scandal had found a new case of inappropriate corporate behavior.

FILE PHOTO - Kobe Steel President and CEO Hiroya Kawasaki attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

Announcing the results of the four-month long investigation, the company said it would overhaul its board to ensure a third of its members were external directors. It is due to hold a news conference at 1530 JST (0630 GMT), and media reports have said Chief Executive Officer Hiroya Kawasaki will step down.

Japan’s third-largest steelmaker, which supplies manufacturers of cars, planes and trains across the world, said in October that about 500 of its customers had received products with falsified specifications.