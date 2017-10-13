Kobe Steel says also fabricated data in steel wire products

TOKYO (Reuters) - Kobe Steel Ltd said on Friday it had falsified data on some of its steel wire products on top of the already-announced data fabrication for aluminum, copper, iron powder products and metal materials used in optical discs.

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the signboard of Kobe Steel at the group's Tokyo headquarters in Tokyo, Japan October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

A spokesman for Japan’s third-biggest steelmaker added that the company had confirmed with its steel-wire customers that there were no problems with the function and safety of the supplied products.

Kobe Steel Chief Executive Hiroya Kawasaki will hold a news conference later on Friday to provide an update on the situation. A time has not been set yet, the spokesman said.