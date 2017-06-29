FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Kogas signs MOU with Alaska Gasline on LNG development
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 30, 2017 / 12:01 AM / a month ago

Kogas signs MOU with Alaska Gasline on LNG development

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Alaska Gasline Development Corp and Korea Gas Corp (036460.KS) signed a memorandum of understanding in Washington on Wednesday to cooperate on developing an Alaska liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, the two entities said in a joint statement issued on Thursday.

Alaska LNG is a gas pipeline and LNG infrastructure project aimed at moving natural gas from Alaska's North Slope to growing LNG markets in Asia, while Kogas is a state-run natural gas company that is the primary LNG buyer in South Korea and the second-largest corporate LNG buyer in the world, the statement said.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.