FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Konica Minolta to buy Ambry Genetics, deal worth up to $1 billion
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 6, 2017 / 7:56 AM / a month ago

Konica Minolta to buy Ambry Genetics, deal worth up to $1 billion

Sam Nussey

2 Min Read

A logo of Konica Minolta is pictured at a trade show for Japan's manufacturing industry in Tokyo June 20, 2012.Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO (Reuters) - Konica Minolta Inc (4902.T) said it was purchasing U.S. diagnostics company Ambry Genetics in a deal valued at up to $1 billion - an acquisition that marks a strategic shift for the Japanese firm's healthcare business as it seeks a leading position in precision medicine.

The deal is the largest ever for the photocopier maker, which has been seeking to diversify away its office equipment business. It pulled out of cameras about a decade ago.

Konica Minolta said its advanced imaging technology complemented privately held Ambry's genetic testing capabilities, with initial applications for combining the technologies seen in diagnosing hereditary cancer.

"Together with Ambry, we will have the most comprehensive set of diagnostic technologies for mapping an individual's genetic and biochemical makeup," Chief Executive Shoei Yamana said in a statement.

In a transaction that will be partially funded by a Japanese state-backed fund, Konica Minolta said $800 million would paid in cash upon closure of the deal while $200 million could be paid over two years depending on financial performance.

Konica Minolta, which has a market value of around $4 billion, will account for 60 percent of the investment, with the fund, the Innovation Network Corp of Japan (INCJ) accounting for the remaining 40 percent.

INCJ, which was set up to help struggling Japanese companies, said it wanted to support the growth of the nation's medical industry. The state-backed fund is also part of the consortium picked as preferred bidder in the $18 billion sale of Toshiba Corp's (6502.T) chip unit.

Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.