South Africa's Gigaba calls for criminal probe into KPMG

The KPMG logo is seen at the company's head offices in Parktown, Johannesburg, South Africa, September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African law enforcement agencies should investigate KPMG after the global auditor sacked its top management over work done for business friends of President Jacob Zuma, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said on Friday.

Gigaba also called on all government departments to consider reviewing their work with KPMG to ensure “their audit processes have not been compromised”.

KPMG dismissed its South African division’s top management last week following an internal investigation which found that work it did for firms owned by the Gupta family, a trio of businessmen accused by a watchdog of improperly influencing the award of government contracts, “fell considerably short” of KPMG’s standards.