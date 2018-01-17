FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2018 / 7:13 AM / 2 days ago

Scandal-hit KPMG South Africa appoints new chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The South African arm of global audit firm KPMG [KPMG.UL] said on Wednesday it had appointed veteran public servant and former chairman of the Development Bank of Southern Africa Wiseman Nkuhlu as its chairman.

KPMG sacked its South African leadership in September after it found work done for companies owned by the Gupta family, accused by a public watchdog of improperly influencing government contracts, “fell considerably short” of its standards. [nL5N1LW2CC]

The Guptas, who are close to President Jacob Zuma, have consistently denied wrong-doing.

Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Mfuneko Toyana

