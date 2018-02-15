FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 11:41 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Kraft Heinz meets cost-cut target of $1.7 billion by 2017 end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. food and beverage company Kraft Heinz Co (KHC.O) had achieved the target of cutting $1.7 billion in costs by the end of 2017, the company said in a presentation on Thursday.

    The fifth-largest food and beverage company in the world, which would announce its quarterly results on Friday, said it slashed its operating costs by over 5 percent since it acquired Kraft Foods Group in 2015. (bit.ly/2F6csIx)

    Shares of the company, which owns brands such as Velveeta cheese and Heinz ketchup, closed up 1 percent on Thursday ahead of the presentation that it had announced earlier this week.

    Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru and Chris Prentice in New York; Editing by Arun Koyyur

