Slovenia's Krka reports 110.1 million euro net profit in first nine months
November 16, 2017 / 8:12 AM / Updated a day ago

Slovenia's Krka reports 110.1 million euro net profit in first nine months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Slovenian generic drugs producer Krka (KRKG.LJ) made group net profit of 110.1 million euros ($129.72 million) in the first nine months of 2017 versus 80.3 million in the same period of 2016.

It said sales reached 928.3 million euros versus 852.4 million euros a year ago. The company said it expected 2017 net profit to amount to 140 million euros.

Krka is Slovenia’s largest listed company with a market capitalization of around 1.8 billion euros.

Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Ivana Sekularac and Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
