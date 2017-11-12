FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four dead after earthquake in Iraq's Kurdistan Region: Kurdish health minister
#Environment
November 12, 2017 / 8:52 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

Four dead after earthquake in Iraq's Kurdistan Region: Kurdish health minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ERBIL, Iraq (Reuters) - At least four people died and dozens were wounded after a major earthquake struck large parts of Iraq on Sunday, according to the Kurdistan Regional Government’s Health Minister Rekawt Hama Rasheed.

The most extensive damage was in the town of Darbandikhan, 75 kilometers (47 miles) east of the city of Sulaimaniyah, and more than 30 people were injured in the town.

The district’s main hospital was severely damaged and had no power, Rasheed said, so the injured were being taken to Sulaimaniyah for treatment.

Reporting by Raya Jalabi; Editing by Susan Fenton

