FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Possible $1.3 billion sale to Australia of military aircraft approved: Pentagon
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 26, 2017 / 7:31 PM / a month ago

Possible $1.3 billion sale to Australia of military aircraft approved: Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved a possible $1.3 billion sale to Australia of up to five Gulfstream G550 aircraft with Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Electronic Warfare mission systems, a Pentagon agency said on Monday.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement it told Congress of the approval on June 23. The prime contractor is L3 Technologies Inc (LLL.N) of Greenville, Texas, it said.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Eric Walsh

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.