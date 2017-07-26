Christmas comes early for zoo polar bears with snow in July

RANUA, Finland (Reuters) - A group of polar bears in a zoo in Lapland in northern Finland got an early wintry treat in the summer heat when truckloads of snow were delivered to the Ranua wildlife park on Wednesday.

The delivery came from a nearby ski center that had been holding the snow from the previous winter in order to use it for the start of the ski season in October.

Now the polar bears, one of which was born at the wildlife park late last year, can have a brief reminder of their natural habitat.

With July temperatures reaching 25 degrees however, the early treat may not last long.